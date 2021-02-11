Creative Planning Has $826,000 Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,735,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $31,246.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

