Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Creative Planning grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in STERIS were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

In other news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $183.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $203.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

