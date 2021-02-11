Creative Planning Invests $776,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

SIVR opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.