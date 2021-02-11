Creative Planning Lowers Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 10.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

AMX opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

