Creative Planning Purchases 416 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after buying an additional 760,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,462 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CMS Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,064,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,212,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,077,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,581,000 after purchasing an additional 52,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMS. Mizuho increased their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.59.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

