Creative Planning Sells 107 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,007,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESS opened at $267.69 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.95.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

