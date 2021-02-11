Creative Planning Sells 4,829 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

