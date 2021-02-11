Creative Planning Sells 500 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Creative Planning lowered its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $810,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $424,683.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JJSF stock opened at $159.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 167.44 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $176.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.