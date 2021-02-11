Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, a growth of 466.3% from the January 14th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,953 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 251,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

