Credit Suisse Group Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $942.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $915.00 to $942.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $811.67.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $758.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $716.55 and a 200-day moving average of $747.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 146.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total value of $749,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,915,162.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.