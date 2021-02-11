Credit Suisse Group Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $663.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $647.00 to $663.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TDG. Truist raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $581.50.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $579.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $660.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $593.06 and a 200 day moving average of $535.66.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 7,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.76, for a total value of $4,183,646.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,540 shares of company stock worth $55,027,493. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,650,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

