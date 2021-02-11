Credit Suisse Group Lowers LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $74.85 on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

