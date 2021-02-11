Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO) Shares Up 1.7%

Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. 1,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15.

