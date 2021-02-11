CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Downgraded to “Tender” at National Bank Financial

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$5.10 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$4.25. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRH. Bloom Burton cut shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

CRH opened at C$4.90 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a one year low of C$1.26 and a one year high of C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$349.92 million and a P/E ratio of -84.48.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$40.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRH Medical will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

