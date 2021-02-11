Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.10. 121,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,440. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

