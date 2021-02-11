Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Criteo stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Criteo by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Criteo by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

