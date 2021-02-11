Critical Review: ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Till Capital and ICC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Till Capital has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and ICC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 157.71 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A ICC $59.53 million 0.78 $4.29 million N/A N/A

ICC has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of ICC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -9.33% -3.00% ICC 5.10% 4.22% 1.60%

Summary

ICC beats Till Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. It also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and ongoing and one-time consulting services in the areas of taxation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, expert witness testimony, and claim reviews. In addition, the company provides property and casualty insurance services. Till Capital Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets products through a network of 176 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

