Critical Survey: Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) & Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Online Vacation Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $343.09 million 2.68 $16.35 million $0.39 47.33 Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.73 $2.93 million N/A N/A

Lindblad Expeditions has higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center.

Risk & Volatility

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions N/A -71.47% -10.17% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lindblad Expeditions and Online Vacation Center, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 3 1 0 2.25 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential downside of 58.02%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats Online Vacation Center on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.