Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Crown Crafts has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Crown Crafts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

