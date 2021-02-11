Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CYRX. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.43.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 435.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

