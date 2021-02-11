Cryptocean (CRON) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $4,337.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.10 or 0.01078761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.46 or 0.05389584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026644 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00019017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00035290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

