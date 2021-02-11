CSW Industrials, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for CSW Industrials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.25. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $125.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average is $95.44. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $129.36.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $273,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $229,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $750,585 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.