CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.66

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.66 and last traded at $127.61, with a volume of 2236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.18.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $229,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $273,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $750,585 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

