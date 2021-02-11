CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CTRRF remained flat at $$12.14 during trading on Thursday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

