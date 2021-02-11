CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.11.

CRT.UN stock opened at C$15.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.64. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 159.56%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

