CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.20-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.04 million.CTS also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.20-1.60 EPS.

CTS stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.79. CTS has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

