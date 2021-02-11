CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CTS (NYSE:CTS) released its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. CTS has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Get CTS alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.