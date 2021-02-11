CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.12

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 45443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks bought 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,156.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 743,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,691,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

