Curtis L. Buser Sells 33,215 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 33,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,215,669.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,528,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.77.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.