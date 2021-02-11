Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $15.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 223,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,620. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

