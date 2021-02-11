Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 21,000 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter valued at $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of BBW opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $89.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $74.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

