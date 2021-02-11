Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 8,300 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFIX. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX opened at $85.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.51 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $142,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $3,346,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 377,935 shares of company stock worth $22,512,865. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.