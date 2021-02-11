Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,743 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.56. 295,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,594,699. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $240.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.