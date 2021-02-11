Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 8,546 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $593.55. 10,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,822. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.96, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,111. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.