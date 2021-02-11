Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $15.42 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.76. 606,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,837,730. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

