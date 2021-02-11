Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $311.73 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 678,587 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up approximately 2.4% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 1.91% of Sun Communities worth $311,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,220,000 after buying an additional 445,815 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Sun Communities by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 672,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,548,000 after buying an additional 195,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 265,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,311,000 after buying an additional 143,392 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,838,000 after purchasing an additional 65,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,217,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,448,000 after purchasing an additional 59,632 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.18. 9,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,745. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

