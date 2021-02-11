Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $468.99 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 671,616 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 3.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $468,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 95,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Prologis by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Prologis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average of $101.22. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

