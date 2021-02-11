Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 93,711 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,711 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $133,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.36. 13,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.15. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.