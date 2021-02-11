Dana (DAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dana (NYSE:DAN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Dana to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DAN opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -459.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43.

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

