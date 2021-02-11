Daniel S. Oliver Sells 7,150 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Stock

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.17. 545,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 805,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 903,507 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,969,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 394,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 359,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

