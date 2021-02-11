Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Dassault Systèmes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the technology company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Dassault Systèmes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $229.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.90. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $231.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,465,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

