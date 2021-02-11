Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Short Interest Down 81.9% in January

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the January 14th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ DUSA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.76. 21,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,572. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 106,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,274 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,772 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.