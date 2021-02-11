Day & Ennis LLC Acquires 109 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 62,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 739,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 23,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $139.66 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $142.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $425.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

