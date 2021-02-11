DB Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 122.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in ITT by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $82.90.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

