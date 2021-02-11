DB Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $35,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 870 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Raymond James cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

