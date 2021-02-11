DB Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $40,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after buying an additional 3,414,766 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,800 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after acquiring an additional 416,585 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,360,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179,169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $68.48 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $68.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66.

