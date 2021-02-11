DB Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $73,000 in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIO. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PIO opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59.

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

