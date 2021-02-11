DB Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZD. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 118,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Get Invesco Cleantech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PZD opened at $80.02 on Thursday. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $83.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78.

About Invesco Cleantech ETF

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Cleantech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Cleantech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.