DB Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,158,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

BATS:IGV opened at $380.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.25. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.