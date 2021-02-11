DB Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $87.60 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average is $85.58.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

